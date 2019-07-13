Pure Comedy: Desus & Mero Talk To Kumail Nanjiani About Not Getting Free White Castle [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Kumail Nanjiani Chops It Up With Desus & Mero About His New Movie, Stuber
Kumail Nanjiani stopped by Desus & Mero this week to talk about his new movie, Stuber.
While he’s in the building, the comedian discusses still getting confused for Kal Penn from Harold and Kumar, diversity in Hollywood, being nominated for an Oscar, working with Dave Bautista, and how it feels to be asked about his craziest uber stories all the time now because of his movie, Stuber.
Peep the hilarious conversation down below:
