Listen To ‘Em: Cassie Credits Teams Of Predominantly Black Women With Her Professional Glow-Up

Cassie Say Team Of Black Women Have Uplifted Her Career

Cassie is giving all glory to Black women for giving her career new purpose and effect.

In a new interview L’Officiel, the singer/actress/entrepreneur talks about taking her career to the next level now that she is expecting a daughter.

“My priorities have absolutely changed, not just for creating an amazing future and life for my daughter, but because I want her to be proud of me,” Cassie shared. “I’ve heard people say that they’re nervous to raise females in today’s world, but I’m excited! I can’t wait to see her grow, learn and challenge the world right back!”

A big part of getting to that next level is the work of her new team that is comprised of predominantly Black women.

When asked about working with a crew of black female creatives, Cassie explained how the new squad has helped her confidence. “When it comes to me choosing to work with certain people I have to go off of an organic connection. I love the fact that everyone that I work with now communicates fully on every aspect, we are not in competition, we work as a team and they actually understand who I am and who I want to mold myself to become. As a group, we work as a collective. “For me, this is the first time that I feel that I actually have a strong team in place that has my best interests at heart and the added bonus is that the majority of the team are creative black females. To me, it means we see each other,” she continued. “The energy I feel when we’re in a room together is unmatchable. We all have our own levels of experience and we bring our best to the table. We support each other and balance each other out all at the same time. It just works.”

We’ll certainly be keeping on eye on Cassie’s moves to see how they reflect this new foray into overt Blackness.