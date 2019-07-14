#BlackGirlMagic: Miss Jessie’s Co-Founder Miko Branch Drops Gems About Building A Healthy Relationship With Yourself [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Miko Branch Reveals A Key To Success – YOU!
CLEO TV’s signature series CLEO SPEAKS continues with Miss Jessie’s Co-Founder and CEO Miko Branch. Branch revolutionized the hair care market by being the first to develop hair products for curly, kinky and wavy hair.
On this new episode, Branch opens the door to her life and shares the keys to mastering the boardroom and the driving motivation behind her success.
Hit play below.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W9U_9MRjjqA&feature=youtu.be
Also if you’re looking for something to watch, CLEO TV’s comedic series THE UNWRITTEN RULES returns for a season two marathon on Sunday, July 14 at 9 a.m. ET/8C.
