Georgia Dairy Queen Employee Gets Fired for Making Marijuana-Themed Birthday Cake Instead Of A ‘Moana’-Themed One

Dairy Queen Employee Fired For Making An Inappropriate Cake
A Dairy Queen employee in Georgia ended up being fired after she made a marijuana-themed cake for a woman’s 25th birthday.
The whole ordeal began when Kensli Taylor Davis’ mother called a Dairy Queen and asked for a Moana-themed cake. A manager at the store who took the order misheard the request and thought she said “marijuana.” When Davis’ mother went to go pick up the cake, she received one that featured a picture of a marijuana plant as well as an extremely high My Little Pony.
“I think they thought that she said ‘marijuana’ because we are from south Georgia and kind of have an accent. So, Moana, marijuana,” Davis explained to Georgia’s WMAZ-TV.
“I haven’t had a chance to tell y’all about our experience this weekend with my birthday cake. So my mama called and ordered me a cake telling them how much I loved Moana. (Because really I do) Well needless to say these people thought she said marijuana 😂😂😂 That ice cream cake was still good though 🤷🏻♀️”
Cassandra Walker, the Dairy Queen employee who made the cake, opened up about the incident to USA Today after being fired.
“This is back-to-school time. I have two little girls here,” explained Walker, who worked at Dairy Queen for around a year. “I have a car that needs fixing. It’s not funny to me.” She also says she made the cake with the approval of her manager. “The manager stood behind me while I pulled the images off the internet. She walked by as I decorated the cake. As I boxed the cake up, she was the one who walked it up to the front.”
“This was a simple misunderstanding from the beginning,” Al Autry, one of the owners of the Dairy Queen, said in a statement given to USA Today. “Our cake decorator designed a cake based on what she thought she heard the customer order. When the customer picked it up and said it was not what she ordered, we immediately apologized for the error and offered to redesign it the way she originally intended. The customer said it was fine, paid for the cake and left.”
Walker was eventually offered her job back, but says it was Autry who fired her in the first place. She declined the offer.
