Georgia Dairy Queen Employee Gets Fired for Making Marijuana-Themed Birthday Cake Instead Of A ‘Moana’-Themed One

Dairy Queen Employee Fired For Making An Inappropriate Cake

A Dairy Queen employee in Georgia ended up being fired after she made a marijuana-themed cake for a woman’s 25th birthday.

The whole ordeal began when Kensli Taylor Davis’ mother called a Dairy Queen and asked for a Moana-themed cake. A manager at the store who took the order misheard the request and thought she said “marijuana.” When Davis’ mother went to go pick up the cake, she received one that featured a picture of a marijuana plant as well as an extremely high My Little Pony.

It was supposed to be a Moana cake, but a young woman instead received a birthday cake featuring marijuana and a "My Little Pony"-themed character smoking marijuana. https://t.co/tvUyWlyiak pic.twitter.com/ob0kZKP9ku — ABC 7 News – WJLA (@ABC7News) July 10, 2019

“I think they thought that she said ‘marijuana’ because we are from south Georgia and kind of have an accent. So, Moana, marijuana,” Davis explained to Georgia’s WMAZ-TV.