Corey Got A Big Ol’ Butt: Kris Jenner And Her Heavy Hipped Honey Swirl It Up In The South Of France

Corey Gamble Is Having A Hot Boy Summer With Kris Jenner

Corey Gamble is currently having the time of his life yachting the South of France with his cougar love thang Kris Jenner.

We’re proud of Corey out here having his hot boy summer and embracing bold colors — birthing hips and all!

Corey and Kris were photographed hitting up Eden Roc for lunch before returning to their vessel. Check out more photos below: