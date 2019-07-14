Bongratulations: YG And Girlfriend Welcome Their Second Daughter

- By Bossip Staff
YG watches the Rams play

Source: SplashNews / Splash News

YG And Girlfriend Catelyn Sparks Welcome Their Second Child</h2

Congratulations are in order for YG and longtime love Catelyn Sparks who welcomed their daughter Vibe Jackson into the world this weekend. The couple already share a 4-year-old daughter named Harmony.

YG's daughter Harmony holds her little sister Vibe

Source: Courtesy / YG

Proud big sis Harmony posted up with her baby sibling on the gram. So cute right?!

Karen Civil tweeted the photo as well.

Categories: Babies, Ballers, Celebrity Seeds

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.