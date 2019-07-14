Bongratulations: YG And Girlfriend Welcome Their Second Daughter
- By Bossip Staff
YG And Girlfriend Catelyn Sparks Welcome Their Second Child</h2
Congratulations are in order for YG and longtime love Catelyn Sparks who welcomed their daughter Vibe Jackson into the world this weekend. The couple already share a 4-year-old daughter named Harmony.
Proud big sis Harmony posted up with her baby sibling on the gram. So cute right?!
Karen Civil tweeted the photo as well.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.