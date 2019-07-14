So Sad: African American Museum Founder Discovered Dead In The Trunk Of A Car

Founder of African American History Museum Found Dead In Trunk of Car

According to WAFB, the founder of the Baton Rouge African American Museum was discovered dead in the trunk of a car on Friday afternoon.

Sadie Roberts-Joseph,75, opened her museum in 2001 and was a beloved figure throughout the city of Baton Rouge.

#BREAKING: Founder of African American History Museum found dead in trunk of car https://t.co/Nb1z806EaA — WAFB (@WAFB) July 13, 2019

The Baton Rouge Police Department said in a statement:

“Ms. Sadie was a tireless advocate of peace..Ms. Sadie is a treasure to our community, she will be missed by BRPD and her loss will be felt in the community she served…Our detectives are working diligently to bring the person or persons responsible for this heinous act to justice.”

Roberts-Joseph’s death was a huge loss for the city. An advocate for positive change that will be missed in her community.