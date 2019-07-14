Black Excellence: Actress Lashana Lynch Cast As First Black & Female 007

Lashana Lynch To Play 007

This. Is. Awesome.

Lashana Lynch who played Maria Rambeau in “Captain Marvel” will take on the famous 007 moniker in the forthcoming James Bond film. To be clear, the history-making moment means she’s the first BLACK PERSON and the first FEMALE to take on the role.

The British actress, 31, will play 007 in what The Daily Mail is describing as a “popcorn dropping moment” between her and the current Bond Daniel Craig.

Bond is apparently retired and BEFUDDLED that this “brilliant young black woman” won’t fall for his charm.

“Bond, of course, is sexually attracted to the new female 007 and tries his usual seduction tricks, but is baffled when they don’t work on a brilliant, young black woman who basically rolls her eyes at him and has no interest in jumping into his bed,” a source told the Mail. “It’s a popcorn-dropping moment. Bond is still Bond but he’s been replaced as 007 by this stunning woman,” the source told the Mail.

The film is currently in production in Italy and the UK. Lynch has already been spotted filming on set and she shared a behind the scenes clip.

Fans have been practically BEGGING for Idris Elba to become the first black James Bond, not just 007.

What do YOU think about an amazing black woman like Lashana taking on the iconic 007 role???