Oh? Joe Budden’s Ex Tahiry Jose Says He “Knows What Time It Is” After Break-Up With Cyn

Is Tahiry Jose Shooting Her Shot At Ex Joe Budden?

Joe Budden has been through his fair share of relationship woes throughout his time in the entertainment industry–but it finally seemed like he found his match after settling down with fellow Love & Hip Hop star Cyn Santana.

After going half on a baby and proposing at a live episode of his podcast back in December, the two ended up breaking things off only a few months later for reasons that haven’t yet been explained. In the months since the mysterious break-up, Budden has seemed mostly in good spirits while sprinkling in some jokes about his sad boy summer. All the while, it looks like he’s got another prospect waiting for him in the wing.

On Saturday, Budden posted a series of pictures on his Instagram stories: the first being G Herbo and Ari booed up in the pool with the caption, “summer in my mind,” followed by a lonely-looking flick of Joe by himself that reads, “summer in real life.”

The Shade Room, doing what The Shade Room does, went on to post the screenshots from his story onto their page–and that’s when the comment section got interesting.

Tahiry Jose, another fellow Love & Hip Hop star and former flame of the retired New Jersey rapper, commented on the screenshots saying, “Joe know what time it is! Lmao.”

*Cue fans going wild in the comment section*

What time Tahiry is actually referring to is still unclear, but either way, we see her checking up on her old, newly single boo thang.

Unfortunately for Ms. Jose, though, it looks like Joe isn’t picking up whatever she’s putting down. When one fan tweeted the podcast host urging him, “please don’t go backwards” to his former relationship, he replied, “forward motion.”

Forward motion…. — Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) July 14, 2019

And there you have it. Even though many Love & Hip Hop fans constantly claim that Tahiry will always be the one for Joe, the man himself has a different story.