Fair Or Foul: Murder Victim’s Sons Jump Handcuffed, Convicted Killer In Courtroom Brawl

Victim’s Sons Beat Up Convicted Killer

A video’s gone viral of two sons beating up the man who killed their mother. On Thursday the sentencing hearing for a man convicted of killing an Ohio woman erupted in chaos when the victim’s two sons attacked the handcuffed defendant, Dale Williams, inside the courtroom.

Williams, 62, was on hand for sentencing for the murder of his ex-girlfriend, Elizabeth Pledger Stewart, 46. While Pledger Stewart’s daughter was giving her victim impact statement, however, the woman’s two sons attacked the convicted killer.

Both men managed to get to Williams and punched him before being detained.

“He killed my mother, man,” said one of the sons. “That was my mama! She took care of me, bro, when nobody else did.”

WKBN reports that Williams admitted to killing Pledger Stewart after waiting for her for more than 45 minutes for her to drive by him on her way to work so he could cut her off and shoot her.

Both sons will spend 30 days in jail for contempt of court.

Seems like it was worth it to us.