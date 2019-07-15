Pure Preciousness: #LHHH’s Brooke Valentine Shares First Photo Of Her Secret Marcus Black Baby

Brooke Valentine Shares Chi Summer Black Photo

Remember when we told you that “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood” couple Brooke Valentine and Marcus Black quietly welcomed their first child?

Well, Brooke is giving fans their first look at their baby girl and the result is PURE preciousness.

“Chí Summer Black #2MO,” Brooke captioned a photo of her 2-month-old daughter.

Marcus also hopped in the comments section to add; “Daddies baby 😍.”

SO CUTE.

In addition to sharing little Chi’s first photo, Brooke also shared her never before seen maternity photos.

Hit the flip for those gorgeous and glowing shots.