Shea Butter Strikes Back: Ari Lennox Slams Zara In London For Accusing Her Of Stealing
Ari Lennox Says Zara In London Accused Her Of Stealing
It seems shea butter songstress Ari Lennox is unfortunately experiencing some racism overseas.
The singer took to Twitter to vent about a bad experience she was having at a London Zara, even saying the employees accused her of stealing:
“Zara in London on Oxford street had the most racist and disrespectful customer service I’ve experienced awhile,” she started. “And the manager’s excuse for their evil attitudes was ‘sorry our workers are tired’ tf?”
She then tweeted that the store accused her of steeling.
She continued:
“Man I wish after spending 400 dollars at Zara that I would steal a bralette that I’ve never seen in my life! The triff lady ringing me up either accidentally placed the item in my bag or it was intentional. The security guard demanded I pay for the item or they’d call the police.”
“I told them mfrs to call the police! I didn’t steal anything. The worst part was all the white people looking at me as if I did do it. The worst feeling in the world. The most embarrassing feeling.”
She ended by saying, “Definitely returning all this sh** tomorrow.”
Smh.
Once again, racism has no bounds.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.