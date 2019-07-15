Tired Of This Sh**: Ya’ll Scum Of AmeriKKKa A$$ President Tells Women Of Color Congresswomen To “Go Back” To Their County

Donald Trump Tells Progressive Democrat Congresswomen To “Go Back” To Their Country

The day Trump is out of office will truly be THE DAY.

Ya’ll raggedy a$$, racist a$$ president had the adolescent AUDACITY to come after Democrat congresswomen, specifically women of color who are pushing progressive politics.

In a tweet, Donald Trump typed:

“So interesting to see ‘Progressive’ Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run.”

He vomited some more:

“Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how it is done. These places need your help badly, you can’t leave fast enough. I’m sure that Nancy Pelosi would be very happy to quickly work out free travel arrangements!”

Trash. trash. trash. trash. TRAAAASH.

Although the president didn’t mention anyone by name, it’s clear he was referring to a group of progressive congresswomen who are pushing the envelope in the Democratic party, including Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts.

And surprise, surprise, all of these women were born in the United States with the exception of one. Tlaib, a Palestinian American, was born in Michigan; Ocasio-Cortez, who’s family is Puerto Rican, was born in New York; and Pressley, a Black woman, was born in Cincinnati. Omar is a Somali refugee who moved to the U.S. when she was 12 and she became a citizen in 2000.

Meanwhile, ya’ll crusty Cheeto-In-Chief is spewing dangerous rhetoric that could literally put these women’s life at risk.

Trash.

A lot of these women clapped back at the president with Ocasio-Cortez tweeting, “the country I ‘come from,’ & the country we all swear to, is the United States.”

She continued:

“You are angry because you don’t believe in an America where I represent New York 14, where the good people of Minnesota elected @IlhanMN, where @RashidaTlaib fights for Michigan families, where @AyannaPressley champions little girls in Boston.” “You are angry because you can’t conceive of an America that includes us. You rely on a frightened America for your plunder.”

Meanwhile, Ilhan Omar tweeted:

“Mr. President, As Members of Congress, the only country we swear an oath to is the United States. Which is why we are fighting to protect it from the worst, most corrupt and inept president we have ever seen.”

