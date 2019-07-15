Karen Civil Denies Lawsuit Claims By Writer Who Alleges She Was Fired Over Nicki Minaj Tweet

Lawyer For Karen Civil Says Writer Never Served Lawsuit

Remember the debacle last year when Canadian blogger @WannasWorld shared DM’s from Nicki Minaj? Last week, reports surfaced from The Blast claiming “Wanna,” is suing Karen Civil, her website and CEO Christian Emiliano for defamation and seeking a whopping $1.5 million in damages.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast:

She says as she processed the events that unfolded with her and Minaj, she then turned her attention to the Live Civil group chat, where they requested she delete the Tweet. [She] says she immediately deleted the tweet per their request. Shortly after deleting the Tweet, she claims to have been cut out of the group chat. She claims they then told her she was no longer employed by Civil or any of her companies…. says they told her Minaj was a client of Civil’s other company. She claims the CEO, Christian Emiliano, then took to Twitter to go on a “public rant” about her. [She] claims he damaged her reputation with his comments and hurt her ability to get work.

$1.5 million is a looooot of money to sue over an unpaid internship – isn’t it?

But hold up, a lawyer for Karen Civil claims that his client hasn’t even been served with a lawsuit. BOSSIP received the following statement from Karen Civil’s Attorney Walter Mosley:

We have not been served with any lawsuit so we can not respond to the specifics of this alleged case.

However, my firm was hired to respond to defamation and character assault perpetrated by this young lady many months ago and it seems like her actions have persisted from reading this article. At this time we will reserve our rights to exercise the full extent of every available remedy both financial and/or filing for injunctive relief.We should also remind [her] that she is still under a comprehensive NDA w/ Karen Civil. Karen Civil is the CEO & Owner of all her companies & properties.

Sooo is there a lawsuit or not? And if there is, does Thompson even have a case?

BOSSIP saw communication between Wanna and Emiliano where Emiliano explicitly stated to his staff that the website has relationships with certain artists and brands through Always Civil and to “make sure any content or opinions on this platform and your own is always respectful and a priority. This includes: Nicki Minaj, Teyana Taylor, Hillary Clinton, Pharrell, Iman Shumpert, Lil Wayne, Nipsey Hussle, Lauren London, YG, Pusha T, and a few others. Understood?” to which Thompson replied, “Okay noted.”

This also isn’t the first time Wanna has sought financial compensation over this issue. A GoFundMe seeking $2500 was posted ten months ago.

As you can imagine, the Barbz are heating up for Wanna over the lawsuit claims already.