Megan Thee Stallion Confirms Coupledom With Hot Girl Summer Saboteur Moneybagg Yo

Megan Thee Stallion Confirms Moneybagg Yo Relationship

Yes, it’s true. Megan Thee Stallion is confirming that Memphis rapper Moneybagg Yo is indeed her “hot boy.”

“He’s a hot boy now,” Megan captioned a coupled up photo.

Bagg also reposted the pic and captioned it, “Hot Boy Shxt.”

Mind you, he originally posted “Hot Girl Summer Is Officially Cancelled”—but a certain Houston hottie probably made him delete that.

As previously reported Megan’s hotties were none too pleased to hear that their leader might be coupled up with Bagg considering that he’s got a GANG of kids; seven to be exact.

Meg apparently doesn’t care.

“I don’t want kids,” she replied in her Instagram comments to a fan who urged her NOT to have the rapper’s 8th child.

What do YOU think about this Hot Boy and Hot Girl making it official???