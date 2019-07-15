Yams & Glam: Queen THICConcé Met Princess Meghan At “The Lion King” Premiere In London & Blew Up Twitter
- By Bossip Staff
1 of 15
❯
❮
Queen Beyoncé Meets Princess Meg & Shatters Twitter
So, it FINALLY happened: Prince Harry and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle met Queen THICConcé at the star-studded premiere of “The Lion King” in London where everyone stared in awe at the two heavenly beauties (BEY CALLED MEG HER PRINCESS) who overshadowed the soon-to-be smash hit movie.
Peep the Twitter hysteria over Queen Bey meeting Princess Meghan on the flip.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.