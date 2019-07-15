In White Folks News: Porn Star Peter North Arrested TWICE For Domestic Violence In 2 Weeks, Wife Gets Restraining Order

Peter North Arrested Twice For Domestic Violence

This is nooooo bueno.

According to TMZ, porn star Peter North is a notorious woman beater. The 62-year-old was arrested twice within ten days on June 5 and June 15 for being physically abusive to his wife inside their California home.

After the first attack, North was arrested for throwing her into a wall and leaving her with a concussion. During the most recent attack, North is said to have thrown her to the ground, choked her and slammed her head against the floor.

North’s wife says she’s suffered at least 20 incidents of violence that resulted in concussions, broken bones, cuts, memory loss and ongoing emotional and physical trauma.

This guy sounds like a d!¢k and not the one in his pants…