Free Flacko: U.S. State Department Comments On A$AP Rocky’s Wrongful Arrest Case In Sweden

State Department Comments On A$AP Rocky’s Arrest In Sweden

A$AP Rocky is in a pretty bad spot over in Sweden but it appears that the United States is speaking up on his behalf.

According to Politico, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and presidential envoy for hostage affairs Robert O’Brien have been briefed on Rocky’s case and are keeping a close eye on what’s happening.

“There are certainly some facts about the arrest and detention that raise concerns,” the spokesperson said. “We expect all governments, including Sweden, to treat American citizens fairly and with respect. … We hope to see ASAP Rocky and his colleagues back on tour and reunited with friends and family soon.”

Rocky’s lawyer Alan Jackson had this to say

“President Trump has made bringing home unjustly held Americans a top priority for his administration. The State Department’s interest in the case gives us great hope for Rocky’s situation. “Secretary Pompeo and Ambassador O’Brien have been relentless in their diplomatic efforts on behalf of American citizens being held all over the world. Rocky’s millions of fans worldwide are putting their trust in the State Department to get Rocky home.”

Sweden has to decide by Friday whether they will charge Rocky or ask a court to hold him for longer. Stay tuned…