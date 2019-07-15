Rest In Peace: Legendary Boxer Pernell “Sweet Pea” Whitaker Dead At Age 55 Following Car Accident

Boxer Pernell Whitaker Dies After Being Hit By Car

Pernell Whitaker, boxing champ, Olympic gold medalist, and hall-of-famer, has died as a result of injuries sustained when he was hit by a car late last night according to TMZ.

The 55-year-old Whitaker was walking in Virginia Beach, Virginia around 10pm when he was hit by a car. Emergency medical personnel tried to revive him, but his injuries were too severe. He died on the scene.

Police questioned the driver who stayed on the scene after hitting Whitaker but it’s unclear at this time if he was arrested.

Whitaker was a champ in 4 weight classes lightweight, light welterweight, welterweight and light middleweight. From 1993 to 1997 he was considered the #1 boxer in the world. He is survived by 5 children.

Rest in peace.