#GirlsCruise: Pretty Vee And B. Simone Give Fans A Behind-The-Scenes Look At The VH1 Promo Campaign [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Behind The Scenes Of #GirlsCruise Promo Campaign
VH1’s newest reality series is set to premiere tonight at 9/8c starring Lil’ Kim and her friends Chilli, Mya, Vena E., B. Simone, Tiffany Panhilason and Char Defrancesco.
B. Simone and Pretty Vee give us a lil behind-the-scenes look at the promo campaign before the big send-off tonight!
Press play below.
Will you be tuned in?
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.