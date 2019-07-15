#GirlsCruise: Pretty Vee And B. Simone Give Fans A Behind-The-Scenes Look At The VH1 Promo Campaign [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
Girls Cruise VH1

Source: VH1 / VH1

Behind The Scenes Of #GirlsCruise Promo Campaign

VH1’s newest reality series is set to premiere tonight at 9/8c starring Lil’ Kim and her friends Chilli, Mya, Vena E., B. Simone, Tiffany Panhilason and Char Defrancesco.

B. Simone and Pretty Vee give us a lil behind-the-scenes look at the promo campaign before the big send-off tonight!

Press play below.

Will you be tuned in?

Categories: Bangers, Behind the Scenes, News

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.