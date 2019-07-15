Here We Go Again: Erica Mena Is Fighting With ANOTHER One Of Safaree’s Exes And Twitter Is Laughing At Everyone
Erica Mena likes to keep a low profile and stay private and to herself especially when it comes to her private love li-hahahaaha we couldn’t even pretend to keep lying. Erica Mena is a messy reality star who lives for drama. She has found a monthly way to get into a fight with someone somewhere over Safaree. Hell, half the time she’s fighting WITH Safaree. Now, she’s sending out tweets about marriage and the results are all about shade.
While some thought Erica was finding ways to talk about Safaree’s ex Nicki Minaj, it was his other ex Gabrielle Davis who took the bait.
Then, Erica decided to go straight for the jugular crossing the line as usual.
This hasn’t earned her anyone’s sympathy or affection…in fact, she’s getting dragged to holy hell. Again. Take a look…
