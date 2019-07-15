Here We Go Again: Erica Mena Is Fighting With ANOTHER One Of Safaree’s Exes And Twitter Is Laughing At Everyone

Erica Mena likes to keep a low profile and stay private and to herself especially when it comes to her private love li-hahahaaha we couldn’t even pretend to keep lying. Erica Mena is a messy reality star who lives for drama. She has found a monthly way to get into a fight with someone somewhere over Safaree. Hell, half the time she’s fighting WITH Safaree. Now, she’s sending out tweets about marriage and the results are all about shade.

You notice it’s always the super bitter butt hurt females most of the time that claim they don’t wanna get married. — Erica Mena Samuels (@iamErica_Mena) July 15, 2019

While some thought Erica was finding ways to talk about Safaree’s ex Nicki Minaj, it was his other ex Gabrielle Davis who took the bait.

Bitter bothered bitches always quick to point a finger 😂 like I’m over here minding my business — Gabrielle Davis (@iamgabrielle_d) July 15, 2019

I’m not willing to marry someone who is willing to marry anyone. — Gabrielle Davis (@iamgabrielle_d) July 15, 2019

….like watching two leftovers trying to make a whole meal 🍿 — Gabrielle Davis (@iamgabrielle_d) July 15, 2019

Then, Erica decided to go straight for the jugular crossing the line as usual.

@iamgabrielle_d It’s probably best you be more concern on getting your green card back after getting caught smuggling than you are about me or what I tweet. Being homeless and alone in Jamaica has to suck. I’m sure your brain damaged doesn’t help either. — Erica Mena Samuels (@iamErica_Mena) July 15, 2019

This hasn’t earned her anyone’s sympathy or affection…in fact, she’s getting dragged to holy hell. Again. Take a look…