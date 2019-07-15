The View: Whoopi Goldberg Kalls Out Kowardly Kolored RepubliKKKans For Not Klapping Back At Trump’s Racism [Video]

Whoopi Goldberg Calls Out Black Republicans Over Trump Racism

Ben Carson, Candace Owens, you deplorable hotep negroes, colored-contacted faux pastor, Diamond & Silk where y’all at???

Donald Trump’s racist a$$ tweets appear to have fallen on the deaf ears, mute mouths, and cowardly hearts of the Republican party. This morning on The View, the entire panel, including habitual crybaby Meghan McCain, spent 9 minutes laying into 53% of white women’s president.

In an effort to put a finer point on the topic, Whoopi Goldberg took a moment to SPECIFICALLY call out Black folks who have chosen to do the devil’s work as Republicans.

Press play to hear what she had to say.

A pox on all of their houses.