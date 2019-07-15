Diddy Announces His Decision To Bring Back The Cardio Cheesecake Classic ‘Making The Band’

Diddy Is Bringing ‘Making The Band’ Back

You might not have been asking for it, but you’re getting it anyway.

After some faux teasing on Instagram this weekend, Diddy has *officially* decided to partner with MTV and bring Making The Band back after it’s long and much-needed hiatus.

The Bad Boy took to IGTV to share his feelings about the franchise and what we can expect to see on the refreshed iteration of the show.

Will you be watching?