Hair Stylist In Paternity Suit Battle With Rich The Kid Asks Judge To Put Rapper In Default (Exclusive)

Candis Watts Wants Default Judgment Against Rich The Kid In Paternity Case

The Atlanta-area hair stylist suing Rich The Kid for paternity and child support for her daughter has asked a judge to rule in her favor after the rapper never responded to the case.

Candis Watts wants the judge to put the “Splashin” rapper in default after he failed to answer her lawsuit, which accused him of effectively abandoning her and daughter D’Jean following their relationship, which she described in court papers as wrought with “dysfunction and toxicity,” and “negligence” on Rich’s part.

Watts said that her daughter’s needs have increased while her income has gone down, and wants Rich to immediately begin contributing financially.

We exclusively revealed that the California Department of Child Support Services sued Rich the Kid on behalf of Watts last year to establish paternity and child support for her five-year-old girl. The case languished for months because Watts couldn’t find Rich to serve him, saying in court papers that his M.O. was to move every few months to avoid service. She even included a copy of his tour schedule to help the court track him down.

It must’ve worked because mom also filed court papers showing that she served Rich last month and asked a judge to grant her temporary child support and health insurance for the girl.

She said that although Rich wasn’t present at the birth, he visited her in the hospital shortly afterward, has admitted to being her father and allowed the girl to stay with his family in California for three months while she dealt with “financial hardship,” according to court papers.

However, Rich is not named on the birth certificate and did not pay for Watts’ birth expenses or D’Jean’s medical bills – although he did offer to pay for an abortion, Watts said in court papers.

Watts said she makes $2,000 a month and has another son to support, so she wants Rich to acknowledge he fathered her child and to begin paying consistent child support for the girl. Both sides are due back in court next month.

Rich is also in the middle of a divorce from ex-partner Antionette Willis. A judge recently ordered him to pay her $11,000 a month in child support for their two kids.