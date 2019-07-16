LHHATL: Stevie J And Mimi Are STILL Fighting At Their Big Old Ages And Twitter Is FED UP

Here we go again. Mimi and Stevie J have been fighting on national TV for damn near a decade now and it’s always pretty much about the same thing. They love each other they hate each other Stevie is jealous of Mimi’s relationship Mimi is mad Stevie is being a crappy dad blah blah blah it never ends. On Monday night the two kept fighting over Stevie J again disrespecting Mimi and her relationship while poor old Faith Evans has to just sit there and watch in despair.

Twitter is damn near tired of the non-stop fighting and the idea that these two are too damn old to be out here acting like this still.

All the while missing Joseline…take a look at the closing taking place.