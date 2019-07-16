TheSquad: Ayanna Pressley, AOC, Ilhan Omar, And Rashida Tlaib Form Voltron To Defend America Against Trump’s Bigot-verse [Video]

The Squad Press Conference Replying To Trump’s Racist Tweets

Yesterday was a great day in American history. “The Squad” consisting of four dynamic freshman congresswomen, Ayanna Pressley, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, and Rashida Tlaib, held a press conference to defend not only themselves but also America against Donald Trump’s racist attacks.

It was nothing short of brilliant, poignant, and necessary.

Press play below to see what they had to say.

F**k Donald Trump.