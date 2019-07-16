Serious Work: Kylie Jenner Has Reportedly Been “Trying” For A Second Baby With Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner Desperately Wants A Second Baby, According To A Source

It seems Kylie Jenner is already prepared for a second lil rager in her life.

According to People, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is “very happy with her life” with rap bae Travis Scott and their 17-month-old daughter Stormi. Now the 21-year-old is ready to expand her family even more.

“Kylie loves being a mom and can’t wait to give Stormi a sibling,” a source said. “Everyone thinks Kylie will be pregnant with her second baby soon. They are trying.”

The source even added, “She and Travis are discussing marriage.”

Kylie has let it be known before that she wants another kid. On Father’s Day, she responded in the comment section to a friend on social media who wrote, “Perfect lil family now give Stormi a brother.” To which Kylie responded, “Sister!!!”

Back in October, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul also told James Charles in a makeup tutorial clip that she would love to have more daughters.

“I do want to have more — when, is the question. Like, I want seven girls and then maybe I’ll consider having a boy,” she said, adding that motherhood has made her “really feel like this is always what I was meant to do.”

There you have it.

There’s no doubt we’ll be witnessing baby number two in the near future!