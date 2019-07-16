Hello Summer: Meagan Good’s Beach Bawdy Has Your Church Meemaw’s Pearls In A Bundle And We Love It
Meagan Good has been one of the baddest baddies in the game for damn near two decades. She has been un-aging this whole time looking as fine as she ever has looked. She’s out here classily putting her body on blast and we love it, church ladies be damned.
So you know what time it is: let’s keep the Hello Summer train going by highlighting one of the all-time baes in the game enjoying her summer and giving us some treats in the process.
Oh hello SAINT. ..{@WarwickSaint .. 📸}. Also? A ANNOUNCEMENT FELT APPROPRIATE 🗣: June 1st, I’ll be joining the United Nations in Antigua & Barbuda to help raise awareness to plastic pollution & what it’s doing to us! 🌊 Ridding our waters of plastic pollution & educating the world on nearly 13 MILLION TONS 😳 of plastics being dumped into our waters yearly, is crucial because it affects human health 😰! Toxic chemicals leach out of plastic & are found in the blood & tissue of nearly all of us!! Exposure to them is linked to CANCERS, BIRTH DEFECTS, IMPAIRED IMMUNITY, ENDOCRINE DISRUPTION & other ailments. It also affects our fish 🐠, seabirds, sea turtles🐢& marine mammals 🐳 that can become entangled in or ingest plastic debris, causing suffocation, starvation & drowning. 🐬 Join me & my co-host @AmandaCerny in Antigua 🌊or follow the concert live online. {Check 🔗in my bio for details!!} @unitednations @unpga #BeatPlasticPollution #SaveGenerations #PlayItOut
