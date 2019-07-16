Black Excellence: Mahershala Ali, Niecy Nash, Jharrel Jerome & More Round Out 2019 Emmy Nominations

2019 Primetime Emmy Nominations Are Announced

The Emmy nominations are here and some much deserved talent is getting a nod.

First off, if you’re still crying or filled with outraged from Netflix’s When They See Us, part of it is probably due to Korey Wise‘s heartbreaking story, bravely taken on by Jharrel Jerome.

The Emmy’s has recognized his talents, giving the young actor a nomination for Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie.

Niecy Nash and Aunjanue Ellis are also getting some recognition for their rolls in When They See Us with nominations in Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie.

Mahershala Ali joins Jerome in the Lead Actor in a Limited Series category for his amazing work in the third season of True Detective.

Meanwhile, Billy Porter received his first nomination for Pose in the Lead Actor in a Drama Series category, joining Sterling K. Brown for This Is Us and Kit Harrington for Game of Thrones.

Lead Actress in a Drama Series is occupied by powerhouse actresses like Viola Davis for How to Get Away with Murder and Sandra Oh for Killing Eve. Meanwhile, Anthony Anderson gets a nod once again for his role in Black-ish.

One of the biggest awards of the night, Best Drama Series, includes hit shows like Game of Thrones, Killing Eve, This Is Us and Pose. Game of Thrones leads the nominations this year with a record-setting 32 nods!

You can check out the full nomination list here and let us know who you’re rooting for! The 71st Emmy Awards is set to air on Sunday, September 22 live on Fox at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.