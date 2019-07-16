Denzel Curry Makes His TV Debut To Perform A Medley Of “RICKY” And “WISH” On ‘The Tonight Show’ [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 6

Source: NBC / Getty

Denzel Curry Stops By The Tonight Show For A Medley Performance

Denzel Curry is the latest musical guest to stop by Rockefeller Center in New York City to put on a performance for The Tonight Show audience.

While he was in the building, the rapper gave the crowd a medley of his tracks “RICKY” and “WISH,” which both come off of his brand new album, “ZUU.”

Check out Denzel’s long-anticipated television debut down below:

Categories: For Your Viewing Pleasure, Hip-Hop, News

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.