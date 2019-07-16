Denzel Curry Makes His TV Debut To Perform A Medley Of “RICKY” And “WISH” On ‘The Tonight Show’ [Video]
Denzel Curry Stops By The Tonight Show For A Medley Performance
Denzel Curry is the latest musical guest to stop by Rockefeller Center in New York City to put on a performance for The Tonight Show audience.
While he was in the building, the rapper gave the crowd a medley of his tracks “RICKY” and “WISH,” which both come off of his brand new album, “ZUU.”
Check out Denzel’s long-anticipated television debut down below:
