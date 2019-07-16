Patois Pipe Peddling Company Shares First Full Look At Safaree’s Massive Man Meat Mold

Doc Johnson Previews Safaree Sex Toy

If you’ve been itching to get your hands on Safaree’s massive man meat, you’re in luck—kinda. After landing a 7-figure deal with sex toy makers Doc Johnson for life-size molds of his man meat, the company’s sharing a preview with fans.

Safaree’s patois pipe mold called the “Anaconda” (get the Nicki Minaj reference?) features 12-inches of pleasure and a suction cup for sturdy placement. Doc Johnson will debut the mold at the ANME trade show.

Pre-orders for the product were supposed to begin in December and the toys were supposed to be ready for Valentine’s Day 2019. Hopefully, it’ll be worth the wait.

On an episode of “Love & Hip Hop” Safaree said he actually declined the deal for morality reasons—but who needs morals when you’ve got 12 inches of Jamrock junk. Right?

Will you be pre-ordering Safaree’s sex toy???