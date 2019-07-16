Tiffany Foxx On Headline Heat

Tiffany Foxx has been on her grind for many, many years, and now the St. Louis emcee is back with a new album and new attitude. Foxx recently stopped by to chat it up and clear up some of the wildest headlines BOSSIP has written about her — and as you can imagine, ish got real.

Tiffany dished on everything from Nicki Minaj stopping her bag to allegedly catching the fade from Jessica Dime. But despite the drama, Foxx is still all about the music. Her new album, BBC (Bad B**** Commandments) is available on all major platforms. Check out the video above to see what else the rapper had to share.