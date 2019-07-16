Happy Birthday! Iconic NFL Ankle-Breaker Barry Sanders Turns 51 Today, Check Out His Must-See Highlight Reel [Video]

Today Is Barry Sanders’ Birthday

Barry Sanders is 51 years old today. The NFL hall-of-famer was born July 16, 1968, spent ten years breaking ankles, scoring touchdowns and became third all-time among the NFL’s rushing yards leaders.

Today we will celebrate Barry’s born day by highlighting his seemingly unstoppable array of jukes, spins, start-stops, stutters, and slides.

Press play below and enjoy the show.

Happy birthday, Black man.