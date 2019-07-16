Red Pill Podcast: Jermaine Dupri Keeps It Short With “Bi**h, I’m A Cow” Rapper Doja Cat After Instagram Diss [Video]

Jermaine Dupri Responds To Doja Cat On Van Lathan’s Red Pill Podcast

Jermaine Dupri has put himself squarely in the line of fire after his comments about women rapper all “sounding like strippers”. Fortunately for JD, the shots fired in his direction have less chance of taking him out because he’s a small target.

That said, Doja Cat was one of many women, and some men, who aimed her semi-automatic social media choppa in his direction. Based on the way JD responded to her on the new episode of Van Lathan’s Red Pill Podcast, she must have struck a teeny-tiny nerve.

Press play below to see what he had to say.