Pure Comedy: Cardi B Shows Us What Those Long Nails Can Do In Her New Ad With Reebok [Video]

Cardi B Stars In Reebok’s Latest Advertisement

Cardi B took it to the nail salon for her new commercial with Reebok.

In the video, the rapper is gossiping with her neighbor about some boy troubles when the whole salon turns their heads at the sight of Cardi’s untied shoelaces. The rapper doesn’t pay her unlaced Reeboks any mind, channeling some serious nail wizardry as she watches her acrylics grow till they’ve reached her sneaker. Once her long claws go back to normal, Cardi proceeds with her conversation like nothing even happened.

Check out the ad for yourself down below: