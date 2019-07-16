Yaki Yayo: Columbian Man Caught With $34K Worth Of Cocaine Under His Unslayed Wig

Man Smuggles Pounds Of Cocaine Under Toupée

Either drug smugglers are getting lazy, or their overly confident about outsmarting police. One Colombian man’s idiotic plan to smuggle drugs into Spain got him busted Tuesday after authorities discovered a half-kilo (1.1 pounds) of cocaine under his wig.

Man caught with $34K worth of cocaine under his wig https://t.co/65mKVqK21w pic.twitter.com/VuKmy2fJCl — New York Post (@nypost) July 16, 2019

Officials say the man caught Barcelona International Airport’s police attention because his hairpiece was of “disproportionate size.” After searching the “considerably nervous” man, cops found a “perfectly sealed package taped to his head containing about $34,000 worth of coke.” Police said in a statement,

“There is no limit to the inventiveness of drug traffickers trying to mock controls.”

The unidentified man is currently being detained. Clearly, no one should be taking drug smuggling tips from this guy. SMH.