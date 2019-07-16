New Music: Gifted R&Baddie Neisha Neshae Releases Official Video For “Can’t Let Go” [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Neisha Neshae – Can’t Let Go (Official Video)
For the music heads…
Neisha Neshae is not slowing down this summer. The sweet-voiced leader is back with another video for “Can’t Let Go”. The video is directed by Marty McFly and the song is co-produced by TNB Beatz and Kevo Hendricks. Check out the video below and tell us if you hate it or love it…
Hit play.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.