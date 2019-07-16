Win A Girlfriends Trip To The City Of Brotherly Love & Sisterly Affection From Visit Philly

Visit Philly’s Girlfriends Getaway Sweepstakes Will Gift An Unforgettable Weekend In The City

Gather up your gal pals for a chance to win a trip to Philadelphia!

Visit Philly is hosting the Girlfriends Getaway Weekend Sweepstakes and the top prize is a weekend of pampering, shopping and even a little history in the City of Brotherly Love & Sisterly Affection.

The winner and a friend will receive a three-night stay at Windsor Suites, gift cards, tickets to the African American Museum in Philadelphia and salon services at the upscale Salon Tenshi.

The contest closes July 31. It’s free to enter, and you can increase your odds by entering daily. You can enter here.

Good luck!