Hate It Or Love It?!?! Nicki Minaj Hops On Da Baby’s “SUGE” Remix
H2>Nicki Minaj Remixes Da Baby’s Song “Suge”
There’s no question that Da Baby’s hit “Suge” has been one of the biggest songs of the year, so it’s no wonder the “Megatron” Don Diva Nicki Minaj would want to hop aboard the remix. Check it out below:
In case you couldn’t make out her lyrics, here they go:
Drug lord, Griselda
I used to move weight through Delta
So stay in your place ’cause I
Don’t wanna put you in a shelter
I’m cooking up in the kitchen
You could be my little helper
Go to the table and ask ’em
Do they want the flat or the seltzer?
I go where I want I’m good
My ni**as’ll get them goods
So come off the chain and come off the watch
You gotta respect the jux
Queen sleazy era
And they never see me ever
‘Cause I send my shooters and they introduce us
As soon as I pull the lever (Brr)
I say “Choke me,” he do it
Every time that we do it
Ni**a packing like Hewlett
I told him “damn ni**a, you lit”
On that D going stupid
Got my a**-shots from Cupid
You could just ask Ken
He be like: “Hadouken!” (Rrrh)
What do you think of Nicki’s “Suge” bars?
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.