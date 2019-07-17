Spirit Fingers: NalaYoncé Blessed Us With Her Second Tweet Of 2019 & Shut Down Twitter
Queen Bey’s 2nd Tweet Of 2019 Shatters Twitter
It’s raaaaaare (RARE) that Beyoncé tweets but, when she does, it’s a THING–A MOMENT–that shuts down Twitter and riles up the BeyHive who went apesh*t (in the funniest way imaginable) when she dropped her visually dazzling “Lion King”-inspired video for “Spirit” currently snatching what’s left of our mangled manes.
Peep the hilarious hysteria over Bey’s 2nd tweet of 2019 on the flip.
