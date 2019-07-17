MegaThirst: Nicki Minaj InstaDrooled Over Megan Thee Stallion’s Bawwwdy Buffet & Stirred Up Stan Hysteria
- By Bossip Staff
Nicki Thirsts Over Hot Girl Meg & Stirs Up Hysteria
It all happened so fast but, apparently, Hot Girl Mag and Nicki are friend adjacent and headed toward a possible collab based on Nicki’s MegaThirsty Instagram comment on her bangin’ bikini bawwwdy that blew up Instagram and sent the Barbz/Hotties into a starry-eyed TIZZY.
Peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over Nicki thirsting over Meg on the flip.
