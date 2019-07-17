BOSSIPSounds: Lil Baby And DaBaby Release As-To-Be-Expected Single Entitled “Baby” [Audio]

Lil Baby And DaBaby Release New Single “Baby”

If you’ve been confused by the proliferation of babies in hip-hop then this song may or may not help you properly identify which is which.

Lil Baby (from Atlanta and signed to Quality Control) and DaBaby (beater of a$$es from Charlotte) have joined infantile forces to record a rousing piece of music called “Baby” that will likely ring off in clubs, kickbacks, and chill spots all across Black America.

Press play below to hear it.

Hate it or love it?