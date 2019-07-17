The OG Has Spoken: Shaq Weighs In On The Infamous Lakers VS. Clippers Debate [Video]

Shaq Made His Way To Jimmy Kimmel Live! To Talk About Basketball

Earlier this week, the one-and-only Shaquille O’Neal stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! to talk about all things baller.

While he’s in the building, the legendary NBA player reveals how he feels about the infamous Lakers vs. the Clippers debate, and he talks about his hatred of Charles Barkley, his new restaurant Shaquille’s, the menu item named after Kobe Bryant, the tattoo his son got of him, and he gets real about whether or not some old rumors about him are true.

