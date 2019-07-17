The Breakfast Club: Big K.R.I.T. Talks Being Independent, Conversations With His Father, And More [Video]

Big K.R.I.T. Chops It Up With The Hosts Of The Breakfast Club

Rapper Big K.R.I.T. was one of the latest guests to stop by The Breakfast Club for a candid conversation with Charlamagne The God, DJ Envy, and Angela Yee.

During his interview, K.R.I.T. talks about his Mississippi roots, making the choice to still be independent this long into his career, how conversations with his father influence the decisions he makes, and what fans can expect on his new album.

Peep the conversation down below to hear all that and more from Big K.R.I.T.: