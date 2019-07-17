Hello Summer: A Gallery Of Reasons Joe Budden Better Pick Up The Phone And Call Tahiry

Tahiry is one of the most iconic video vixen and thickaliciuos models of all time. She’s just celebrated her 40th birthday and is looking as fine as ever. Recently Joe Budden posted a lonely a$$ IG post about looking for love. Tahiry responded with a coy “Joe know what time it is! Lmao.”

This has everyone wondering if a rekindled flame is happening. We don’t know if that’s for real but we know Joe better be rushing to his phone to hit her up. Oh? You didn’t know? Tahiry is out here putting that bawdy out this summer. So you know what it is…Hello Summer time!

Good lawd…