#GirlsCruise: Lil Kim, Chilli And Mya Talk Motherhood And Their Difficult Experiences In The Industry [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Lil Kim, Chilli And Mya Talk Music Industry Experiences On #GirlsCruise
The ladies of #GirlsCruise have been through a LOT of things in their careers that most “regular” people just can’t relate to.
Lil Kim, Chilli and Mya hung out and talked about some of their most difficult experiences dealing with the f**kery that is the entertainment industry.
Press play on it down bottom.
Thoughts?
