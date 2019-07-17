It’s Going Down: Yung Joc Pops The Question To His Affluent Attorney Bae
Young Joc Engaged To Attorney Kendra Robinson
Yung Joc is officially off the market. The rapper/#LHHATL star announced this week that he put his attorney girlfriend Kendra Robinson’s “Hot Girl Summer” on ice—literally.
“#Shesaidyes,” Joc captioned a photo of the ring he popped the question with.
As previously reported Kendra’s a brilliant beauty who got her law degree in 2013 and is a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.
Kendra also happily confirmed the engagement on her page.
I said yes!!!🥰💎I love you @joclive with all my heart. Thank you for your love, and for making me the happiest woman alive!!!! I cannot wait to become MRS. Robinson!!!!!! You’re the best babe!😘♥️🥰💕#Fiancée #Imgettingmarriedyall♥️ #dreamcometrue #TheRobinsons #MeettheRobinsons #Toldyaso #IcryEVERYTIMEiwatchit #Ilovemesomehim #Forever #Siricallmyhusband🗣 #4Liiiiiiife💎
Congrats!
