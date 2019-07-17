It’s Going Down: Yung Joc Pops The Question To His Affluent Attorney Bae

- By Bossip Staff
"Ink, Paper, Scissors" Atlanta Screening

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Young Joc Engaged To Attorney Kendra Robinson

Yung Joc is officially off the market. The rapper/#LHHATL star announced this week that he put his attorney girlfriend Kendra Robinson’s “Hot Girl Summer” on ice—literally.

“#Shesaidyes,” Joc captioned a photo of the ring he popped the question with.

As previously reported Kendra’s a brilliant beauty who got her law degree in 2013 and is a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

Kendra also happily confirmed the engagement on her page.

Congrats!

See a pic of Kendra flaunting her ring on the flip.

