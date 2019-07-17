Infamously Elusive Drug Lord El Chapo Sentenced To Life In Prison, Forced To Forfeit $12.6 Billion

El Chapo Sentenced To Life

It’s officially a wrap for El Chapo. After several years of evading arrest and breakouts from prison, the Sinaloa drug cartel leader has been sentenced to life in prison plus 30 years.

The news comes from CNN who reports that Chapo, real name Joaquín Guzmán Loera, told the court, “there was no justice here.”

The Court also ordered the drug lord to pay $12.6 Billion in forfeiture. The amount he’ll pay in restitution has yet to be established.

As previously reported Chapo was found guilty February 12, on 10 federal criminal counts;

Engaging in a Continuing Criminal Enterprise International Cocaine, Heroin, Methamphetamine and Marijuana Manufacture and Distribution Conspiracy Cocaine Importation Conspiracy Cocaine Distribution Conspiracy International Distribution of Cocaine International Distribution of Cocaine International Distribution of Cocaine International Distribution of Cocaine Use of Firearms Conspiracy to Launder Narcotics Proceeds

He’s expected to be moved to the same super-max security prison where the Unabomber and Boston bomber are serving their time.