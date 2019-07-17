So Sad: 6-Year-Old Girl Dead After Daddy-Daughter Golf Day Goes HORRIBLY Wrong

6-Year-Old Girl Dies During Daddy-Daughter Golf Day

A little girl is dead after a daddy-daughter golf day went awry. The 6-year-old girl, identified as Aria Hill, reportedly accompanied her father to the Sleepy Ridge Golf Course and was sitting in a golf cart when her father hit a ball that struck her.

From KCTV:

Police say the ball struck the girl in the back of the head on Monday morning, while the father and daughter were golfing at Sleepy Ridge Golf Course in Orem. The ball collided with the base of her neck. Lt. Trent Colledge with the Orem Police Department says she was flown to a hospital in Salt Lake City in critical condition. She died from her injuries later that evening.

According to the site, a GoFundMe page was created to help the Utah family out following Aria’s tragic death. So far, a little over $13,000 has been raised.

“We are so grateful for all the love, support, and prayers made in our behalf during this difficult time,” a statement from the mother reads on the page. “We’ve truly felt comforted. Aria was the sassiest girl in the world. She was silly, spunky, creative, unique, and so so full of love for everyone she came in contact with. There is a huge hole in our hearts that she has taken with her back to Heaven…Fly high my little angel”

May Aria rest in peace.